BULLHEAD CITY —The Mohave High School Lady T-birds topped the host Kingman High School Lady Bulldogs 25-9, 27-25, 25-17 during an Arizona Interscholastic Association nonconference volleyball match Sept. 5.
Mohave head coach Zdenko Radic said his AIA 4A Grand Canyon Region T-birds played really well from the first point and kept the momentum until the end.
Radic said his T-birds came out flat in the second set and the AIA 3A West Region Bulldogs capitalized.
The Bulldogs led for the most part, he added, but the T-birds stepped it up to record the win in the second set.
Radic said his T-birds led all of the way in the third set.
The Mohave head coach credited a handful of T-birds for their fine play, which included juniors Maya Radic and Oakley Heaton, Keelyn Seabury and Hannah Burgess for their performance at the net.
Juniors Ashley Salzer and Jazlynn Jimenez, as well as sophomore Aracely Barreto had “strong back row” games, Radic said.
LEE WILLIAMS SWEEPS MOHAVE
The Lee Williams High School Lady Volunteers swept the visiting Mohave High School Lady T-birds 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 on Tuesday night.
“Lee Williams is a really good team,” Coach Radic said. “I thought that we had moments where we played good volleyball, just couldn’t keep the high level of playing throughout the entire match.”
Senior Emily Cardone earned her head coach’s praise following the T-birds AIA 4A Grand Canyon Region loss to the Volunteers.
“Cardone had some good hits,” Radic said, “and Maya had a good all around game.
“We will keep working on bringing everybody to the same level.”
The split put the T-birds’ record at 3-5 overall, 0-1 in region.
Scores courtesy of Coach Radic and MaxPreps.
