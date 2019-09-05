BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School T-birds will try to wrest the coveted shovel from their rival Lake Havasu High School Knights.
The Knights have held the prize for six seasons, and the host T-birds will try to regain it for the first time since 2012 when the 4A Arizona Interscholastic Association nonregion foes square off at 7:30 tonight at the Anderson Group Auto Group Fieldhouse in the annual Golden Shovel football game.
After falling to AIA 3A West Region rival River Valley High School at the fieldhouse Aug. 30, the AIA 4A T-birds will be facing their 1-1 overall AIA West Valley Region rival Knights during a seven-day stretch.
“Not only back-to-back rivalry games, but the first games of the year, playing a game behind since both teams played zero week,” said T-birds head coach Rudy Olvera by text message about Mohave having an open date Aug. 23. “We just try to stay focused and control what we can, play together and focus on (playing) mistake-free football.
“We have a great staff of coaches that preach that philosophy every day.”
Two T-birds’ junior running backs hit the century mark during their 31-21 loss to River Valley.
Ryan Porter rushed for 124 yards on 14 carries and Marc Hightower rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries.
“Both ran hard,” Olvera said. “We averaged 5.5 a carry for them both playing in their first varsity starts.
“It was more than we expected and are very excited to see what is next for them both.”
(0) comments
