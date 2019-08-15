ByDANIELMcKILLOP
BULLHEAD CITY — When Mohave High School hosts the Kingman High School Bulldogs for a scrimmage at 6 tonight at the brand-new Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, extra gravity will needed to keep the T-birds’ feet grounded.
When Mohave head coach Rudy Olvera was asked if his T-birds walk on air when they enter the fieldhouse, he said: “Their reaction is ... I wish I could bottle up their reaction and just save it when they walk into the fieldhouse.”
“It’s fun for them, it’s fun for us.”
Olvera said Mohave’s players and coaches are never in a hurry to leave after they practice at the fieldhouse.
After the T-birds’ scrimmage, they will be practicing for the next two weeks before their opening game of the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 against their rival River Valley High School Dust Devils at the fieldhouse.
The Dust Devils will open their season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 at River Valley against their rival Needles High School Mustangs.
The T-birds have conducted preseason scrimmages against the Parker High School Broncs during the past few years, Olvera said.
“We haven’t seen Kingman in years,” said Olvera in reference to recent preseason scrimmages.
There will be a 60-play limit for only offensive and defensive units — no special teams, Olvera said. “There will be a little more hype,” he added.
EXTRA POINT: Olvera said there will be a parents’ meet following the scrimmage.
