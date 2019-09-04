MOHAVE VALLEY — The visiting Lady T-birds outlasted a very pesky Lady Dust Devils’ squad during both schools’ season openers at River Valley High School on Tuesday night.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Grand Canyon Region Mohave High School team prevailed 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21 against its AIA 3A West Region Dust Devil counterparts in the nonconference volleyball match.
When asked about the game, T-birds head coach Zdenko Radic said, “I loved it.
“It was the first game for both teams, and you could not wish for a better game than this today.
“So, I think it was great for everybody: It was great for Mohave, it was great for River Valley and it was great for everybody who came to watch it.”
Mohave took a 6-2 lead in the first set, but River Valley tied it at 10-10 and even led 13-11 before the T-birds took an 18-15 lead; however, the Dust Devils tied it at 18-18.
River Valley also lead 19-18 and 20-19, but the T-birds won four of the last five points to put the Dust Devils away in the first set.
“It was going back and forth,” Radic said. “They were two well-matched teams. It was two teams that wanted to play, came out to play and it’s always like this River Valley with Mohave.”
Dust Devils first-year head coach Gary Morrow made his season debut, and he was impressed with his squad despite the loss.
“I felt that they played hard the whole game,” said Morrow about his Dust Devils. “They are learning a new system, right now. It was our first game of the season and I got to see a lot of good things.
“Our girls in the back row’s passing was really good; we got good setters and good girls up in the front, right now.”
Morrow was impressed with senior outside hitter Bruke Zozaya. “Her footwork and everything on there, she gets her arm up there and she has good wrist nap,” he added. “She has good timing on that ball, too.”
Dust Devils junior setter Janae Kidwell also impressed her new head coach.
T-birds junior middle hitter Hannah Burgess set the tone early. “That’s what we expect from her,” Radic said. “She is our strongest middle hitter and blocker and she’s very active and aggressive.”
