BULLHEAD CITY — A pair of Mohave High School boys varsity players emerged from the T-birds’ subpar season to be recognized with individual honors.
Senior guard Chris Flores was named to the 2nd All-Region team, while senior Chris Jaques earned honorable-mention accolades.
Although the Thunderbirds’ season ended with a five-game skid culminating in a 4-14 overall mark, coach Kyle Morse remained optimistic.
“This program has winning days to come — I truly believe it,” said Morse. “I look to continue to develop younger athletes through the summer, to really prepare them for what’s to come. The play of my underclassmen has me excited to see what happens through the next few years.”
Early in the season, Morse’s first at the helm, Mohave defeated the likes of Kingman, River Valley and Globe before encountering a downward spiral. Some circumstances were out of his hands.
“There are only so many things I can control as a coach, and injuries obviously were hitting us hard this year,” he said.
In any case, Morse, who turned 22 in December, is right where he wants to be: instructing young Thunderbirds on the hardwood.
“I bleed green and gold,” he added. “I truly take honor in being able to take this program over and, most importantly, get to a winning culture.”
