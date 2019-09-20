MOHAVE VALLEY — Head volleyball coach Gary Morrow won his first Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A conference volleyball game while at River Valley High School when his Lady Dust Devils defeated the visiting Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Lady Patriots 25-15, 25-7, 25-8 on Thursday night.
“I’m new to this ... around here,” said Morrow when asked how he felt about winning his first AIA game as a River Valley head coach. “I coached at Arizona before.”
Morrow said he was the head coach at AIA 1A conference St. Michael Indian School, which is close to Window Rock, Arizona, and he won a state championship while coaching basketball at St. Michael in the late 1980s, into the ’90s.
The first-year River Valley head coach said he also coached in North Dakota, New Mexico and Colorado during his more than 40 years in the business.
“I’m like a migrant coach — I guess,” Morrow added.
Morrow’s Dust Devils did a lot of things right against the Patriots, which pleased him very much.
“Our passing was good, our setting was good and our outside hitters, middle hitters, everybody contributed to this win,” Morrow said. “I’ll tell you, they are good kids. I enjoy being with them in the gym.”
MALC head coach Carol Martin said her Patriots came out “kind of slow and kind of flat — not quite ready to play.
“We hadn’t really played such an aggressive team, yet, so we really weren’t sure how to deal with that.”
Martin said her Patriots have to work on their defensive rotations and things like that.
The victory improved the Dust Devils’ record to 1-5 overall, 0-1 in conference and 0-1 in the 3A West Region, according to aiaonline.org. The Patriots’ record is 0-6 overall, 0-1 in conference and 0-0 in the 1A West Region.
