KINGMAN — Mohave Valley knocked off Needles 8-3 to advance into the finals of the District 9 Little League 10-12 All-Stars in Kingman on Friday night.
MVLL right-handed pitcher Mickey Smith gave up three runs — one earned — in 4-plus innings to earn the victory.
Smith struck out seven and walked three in 42/3 innings.
When asked about Smith’s impeccable performance, MVLL manager Drew Lively said, “Once again. He’s really improved his changeup, which throws every batter off in Little League because they don’t see that.
“They don’t see any curveballs — he doesn’t really have (a curveball). Our other players do.”
Then Tyler Wilson walked to make it first and second before Smith advanced to third and scored and Wilson advanced to second and third after two wild pitches, which made it 1-0.
Smith, who recorded two hits and two walks, was as much of a force at the plate as he was on the mound, singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch to lead off the game.
Two batters later, Julio Gonzalez‘s sacrifice fly knocked home Wilson, who recorded two hits, to make it 2-0.
MVLL’s Nash Hanrahan led off the second with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Smith walked to make it first and second.
Then Wilson singled to knocked in Hanrahan to make it 3-0, and Hunter Koehler’s single plated Smith to make it 4-0.
Koehler went on to collect two hits.
MVLL tallied three runs to make it 7-0 in the top of the fourth.
Hanrahan singled, Smith doubled Hanrahan to third and he scored on an error, which made it 5-0.
Wilson singled Smith home to make it 6-0 and catcher Julio Gonzalez’s single plated Wilson to make it 7-0.
Gonzalez earned his manager’s praise.
“Our catcher is doing a phenomenal job,” manager Lively said. “Every night he has been back there.”
Lively also complimented the players who have been coming off the bench.
“Our subs, they know their roles,” he added. “They’re happy to come in and field and they do a great job.”
Needles ended Smith’s shutout bid by tallying three runs in its fifth.
Lincoln Jones doubled and Holden Jones reached on an error, and Xavier Russell’s double plated Lincoln Jones.
Then Holden Jones and Russell scored on an infield error, which made it 7-3.
That was it for Smith, as Wilson came on in relief to pitch two scoreless innings in relief of Smith to pick up the save.
When asked about Wilson killing Needles’ momentum, Lively said, “He really did well.”
MVLL made it 8-3 in its sixth.
Koehler reached on an error and scored from first base on multiple errors.
“We’ve been playing together for a while now,” Lively said. “Half this team came back from the year before.
“All of the kids played travel ball, so it’s really starting to pay off.”
