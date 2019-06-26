KINGMAN — Tanner Banks pitched a three-inning, mercy-rule shortened complete-game to earn the victory for the Mohave Valley Little League 8-10 squad against its Parker Little League counterparts during the District 9 Little League All-Star Tournament in Kingman on Monday night.
Banks gave up four runs — two earned — on three hits, while striking out seven, walking three and hitting one batter.
“Tanner threw the ball very well, she was very efficient, hit her spots,” MVLL manager Dominic Colianno. “It’s fun to watch when she is on her game, which she usually is.”
Colianno said Tommy Ramby had a “heck of a game.
“He hit the ball all over the field,” he added. “Everybody contributed from the top to the bottom, the kids on the bench, everybody did very well, so I couldn’t be happier.”
Colianno said that “everybody is excited” to be going to the finals (5:30 p.m. today against an unknown opponent in Kingman).
