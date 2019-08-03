BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Valley won its first game, but lost its final two at the Arizona State 9-11 Little League Tournament at Dawson Field in Flagstaff on July 15-17.
MVLL came back to beat Mount Graham during the first game of the tourney.
Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, Tommy Ramby singled, Lukas Velarde was hit by a pitch and Jordan Chinn walked to load the bases. Then Kaige Geyer’s single knocked home Ramby and Velarde to cut MVLL’s deficit to 4-2, and Aiden Parker’s single knocked in Chinn to make it 4-3.
MVLL trimmed its deficit to 6-4 in the fourth when the right- handed hitting Tanner Banks doubled off the right-center field fence and the left-handed hitting Adrian Alvarado knocked her in with a double off the right-center field fence.
The MVLL squad tallied five runs in the fifth.
Parker singled, Jakob Colianno walked and Banks walked to load the bases. Parker scored on a wild pitch, and Alvarado singled home Colianno to tie it at 6-6.
Ramby then doubled home Banks and Alvarado to make it 8-6, and Ryan Vaughn Jr. singled home Ramby to make it 9-6.
Alvarado, who came in relief in the fourth, earned the victory.
Banks entered the contest in the fifth to pick up the save.
ORO VALLEY 16, MVLL 0
MVLL ran into the eventual champions during the second day of the tourney and did not record a hit.
OVLL tallied two runs in the first, five in the second and nine in third to mercy rule MVLL in three innings during the second round of the tournament on July 16.
Despite being no-hit, MVLL reached base six times. Parker, Colianno and Alvarado each recorded two walks.
PARADISE VALLEY 8, MVLL 6
MVLL squandered a four-run, first-inning lead en route to defeat during the tourney’s third day.
Parker singled, Colianno doubled, Banks singled, Alvarado singled, Ramby doubled and James Sixberry and Matthew Hamm singled, which accounted for MVLL’s first-inning fireworks.
PVLL tallied six runs in its third, and MVLL cut its deficit to 6-5 in the top of the fourth when Colianno doubled and Banks him doubled him home.
PVLL scored two more in its fourth to take an 8-5 edge, and MVLL’s Parker was hit by a pitch, Colianno walked and Banks’ RBI single plated Parker, which completed the scoring.
MVLL President Katie Brasil, Tyro Banks and April Kobzowicz Banks provided the scorebook and videos of the three games.
