KINGMAN — Nash Hanrahan was called upon and he came up huge for the Mohave Valley Little League squad.
“My sub (Hanrahan) came in and had like eight RBI — so that was great,” MVLL manager Drew Lively said. “His batting tonight made the difference.”
Considering MVLL outscored the Bullhead City Little League team 20-13 in the first round of the District 9 Little League All-Star Tournament on Monday night, Hanrahan’s eight RBI was the difference between winning and losing.
“Everyone hit the ball well,” Lively said. “There wasn’t anyone ... there weren’t any strikeouts.”
BHCLL led 5-2 after one inning, trailed 6-5 after 11/2 innings, led 8-6 after two and it was 9-9 after three.
Then MVLL tallied seven runs in the top of the fourth to make it 16-9, which pretty much put it in the bag for Lively’s squad.
When asked about how well his players swung the bats, Lively said: “They did a whole lot better this time aroud.”
After BHCLL tallied five runs in the bottom of the first inning, MVLL right-handed pitcher David Lively came on with one out to strike out the next two BHCLL hitters to put out the fire.
Lively went on to pitch the next three innings to earn the victory.
He gave up five runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking four before leaving after getting hit in the midsection with an errant throw.
BHCLL scored one run in its fourth to make it 16-10, but MVLL responded with two of their own to make 18-10 in its half of the fifth.
BHCLL tallied three runs to make it 18-13 in its half of the fifth, but MVLL added two more insurance runs in its half of the sixth to make it 20-13.
Despite the loss, BHCLL’s Pedro Morentez excelled at the plate.
Morentez went 3 for 4 with one walk.
“I think he did awesome,” said BHCLL manager Johnny Avalos about Morentez’s approach. “I think he attacked the ball, he hit the ball great, I mean he was dead on — everything we wanted from him.”
BHCLL third baseman David Zendejas made two fantastic plays at third base to rob two MVLL batters of base hits.
Zendejas also had a great day at the plate.
“He’s awesome,” said Avalos about Zendejas. “That’s Pedro’s cousin. This is his last year; I’ve had him for three years.
“He does hit good — he’s a lefty.”
