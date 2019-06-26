KINGMAN — While Tanner Banks held her own on the mound, four Mohave Valley Little Leaguers’ bats exploded at the plate.
Tommy Ramby, Jakob Colianno, Banks and Aiden Parker recorded 17 RBI during MVLL’s 19-4 three-inning mercy-rule shortened, semifinal victory over its Parker counterparts during the District 9 Little League 9- 11-year-old All-Star game in Kingman on Monday night.
Ramby doubled twice, singled, knocked in seven runs and scored three in three at-bats; Colianno singled twice, tripled, walked, knocked in five runs and scored four runs in three at-bats; Banks doubled twice, singled, walked, scored three runs and knocked in five runs in three at-bats; and Aiden Parker tripled, singled, walked, scored three runs and knocked home one run in three at-bats.
“We just played well, nothing’s easy,” said Dominic Colianno when asked if the game was easy.”
Jakob Colianno hit the ball hard a few times today; the last one was very nice,” said manager Colianno about Jacob Colianno’s bases-clearing triple. “Tanner hit the ball very hard, and Tommy Ramby.
CORRECTION I: Jakob Colianno’s first name was not spelled correctly in the June 26 issue.
CORRECTION II: MVLL’s team played in the District 9 Little League 9-11 All-Star Tournament, not the 8-10, as stated incorrectly in the June 26 issue.
