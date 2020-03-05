BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School hosts the 25th annual Dave Kops Tournament of Champions, which begins today and culminates Saturday with the championship game at 8 p.m.
Among the multitude of teams are the Mohave Lady Thunderbirds and River Valley Lady Dust Devils, the latter of whom face Millikan (of Long Beach, California) at 3:30 p.m. today at Ken Fovargue Park field 2 on Trane Road. The Lady T-birds are slated to play at 3:30 today on MHS field 1 against the winner of Gallup (New Mexico) and Perry (Arizona).
In last year’s tournament, River Valley finished with a 3-3 mark. Mohave went 0-5.
Defending champion Norco, of California, comes in as the No. 2 team in the country, according to the MaxPreps Top 25 poll. Four other nationally ranked teams are in the tournament field — No. 7 O’Connor of Phoenix, No. 8 Chino Hills of California, No. 23 Bradshaw Mountain, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and No. 25 Los Alamitos of California.
Other powerhouses in the tournament field include Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, Canyon, Marina and Pacifica, all listed in the top 10 in California’s Southern Section Division I rankings.
Norco has won four of the last 10 Tournament of Champions titles; last year, the Cougars blanked Los Alamitos 7-0 in the championship game.
Games will be played at Mohave High School, adjacent Ken Fovargue Park and Rotary Park, using a total of 11 diamonds.
Games begin at 11:30 a.m. today with scheduled starting times of 11:30 a.m. and 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Starting times for Friday begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue through 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s action is scheduled to crank up at 7:30 a.m. and concluding with the championship game at 8 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled to be played at Field 1 in the Mohave High School complex.
