BULLHEAD CITY — Given that Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s varsity boys had dominated Phoenix Day School for the Deaf earlier this month, the only question involving Friday’s rematch at The Battleground is whether Zach Neal would collect five points to reach 1,000 for his high school career.
That rhetorical query was answered emphatically, as the senior accomplished the feat with an unassisted fast-break layup that gave the Patriots a 31-12 lead en route to a 75-22 romp, lifting their overall mark to 16-6. The beleaguered Roadrunners saw their record crash to 2-16.
“In games that are in hand, we switch to a mindset of making improvements,” said coach Joey Leslie. “We made adjustments to bad habits and tendencies. I’m very proud of our ball movement and the unselfish play of the entire team.”
The MALC mentor was also appreciative of a particular player whose nickname is Wildabeast.
“So proud of Zach,” Leslie said. “I have seen the transformation in him over the four years of his career. I see the work he puts in and the care he has for this team. For him, the individual goals come and go, but the memories he has made will last much longer.
“Zach would give up all of his points to see MALC basketball win a state title.”
A championship isn’t out of the realm of possibility if the Patriots dominate as they did Friday.
When senior Devin Homer swished a 3-pointer, they were off and running by a 10-2 count. As the first quarter came to a close, MALC led 20-8.
As the visitors’ scarcity of scoring lingered, the Patriots didn’t ease up. They notched the first half-dozen points of the second half, as senior David Huddleston knocked down a 3 from the left corner.
Of course, senior Jacob Leslie gathered his fair share, and eventually Phoenix Day was glaring at a 30-point deficit that would only increase.
The undersized Roadrunners remained focused and scrappy for the duration but were clearly overmatched.
MALC was coming off another lopsided win at Bagdad, where the 6-foot-2 Neal had supplied 19 points.
Next up, the Patriots invade River Valley on Monday to rekindle their rivalry with the Dust Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.