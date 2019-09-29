DETROIT (AP) — Darrel Williams ran for a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes’ run converted a fourth down, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-30 win over the Detroit Lions.
Kansas City started the winning drive on its 21. Mahomes converted a fourth-and-8 from his 34 with a 15-yard run to help him finish with a career-high 56 yards rushing. He completed enough passes to set up Williams for a short run to take the lead for good.
Detroit drove to the Kanas City 44 on the final drive and Matthew Stafford heaved two passes toward the end zone that were incomplete.
The Chiefs (4-0) went ahead for the first time Sunday early in the third quarter when Bashaud Breeland recovered Kerryon Johnson’s fumble and returned it 100 yards, taking advantage of everyone on the field appearing to stop momentarily and the officials not blowing a whistle. The pivotal play stood after review.
JAGUARS 26, BRONCOS 24
DENVER (AP) — Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards and Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, sending Jacksonville past winless Denver.
The Broncos (0-4) not only were victimized by a last-second field goal for the second time this season, but they blew a 14-point lead at home in a loss for the first time since 2006.
Gardner Minshew II drove the Jaguars, one of four AFC South teams who are 2-2, into field goal range after Joe Flacco’s 8-yard TD throw to Courtland Sutton with 1:38 left gave Denver a 24-23 lead.
BUCCANEERS 55, RAMS 40
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Ndamukong Suh returned Jared Goff’s fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in Tampa Bay’s victory over previously unbeaten Los Angeles.
Godwin had career highs of 12 catches for 172 yards as the Buccaneers (2-2) jumped to an early 21-0 lead and then scored 24 points in a wild fourth quarter to complete the highest-scoring game in the franchise’s 44-year history.
The Bucs still barely held off the defending NFC champions, but Suh’s TD return against his old teammates capped an impressive win for first-year coach Bruce Arians.
PATRIOTS 16, BILLS 10
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins forced Buffalo’s fourth turnover by intercepting backup Matt Barkley’s pass with 1:27 remaining to seal the win.
J.C. Jackson had two interceptions and blocked a punt, which was returned 11 yards by Matthew Slater for a touchdown. Brandon Bolden scored on a 4-yard run in a defensive slugfest between previously unbeaten AFC East rivals.
GIANTS 24, REDSKINS 3
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones worked his magic again, Saquon Barkley’s replacement Wayne Gallman scored two touchdowns, and Jabrill Peppers scored on a 32-yard interception return.
The Redskins’ 0-4 start is their worst since losing their first five in 2001. The start also has seriously put coach Jay Gruden’s job in jeopardy after five-plus season, a 35-49-1 record and one playoff berth (2015).
BEARS 16, VIKINGS 6
CHICAGO (AP) — Chase Daniel threw for 195 yards and a touchdown after Mitchell Trubisky got knocked out of the game with a left shoulder injury on the opening possession, and Chicago swarmed NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook in a victory over Minnesota.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Trubisky was scrambling when Danielle Hunter dragged him down. The quarterback’s non-throwing arm got pinned awkwardly under his body as the ball popped out. Minnesota made the recovery, but a holding penalty against Anthony Harris negated the play.
RAIDERS 31, COLTS 24
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr led the Oakland Raiders to touchdowns on three of their first four possessions, and Erik Harris returned a late interception 30 yards for a score to seal the victory.
Oakland (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and won in Indy for the first time since 2001.
PANTHERS 16, TEXANS 10
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Allen threw for 232 yards and the Panthers overcame his three fumbles with help from a big defensive play.
The Panthers (2-2) took a 13-10 lead with a 55-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Texans (2-2) were driving with about four minutes left when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Vernon Butler, who caused a fumble recovered by Eric Reid at the Houston 33.
BROWNS 40, RAVENS 25
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, Nick Chubb ran for a pivotal 88-yard score and the Browns earned a share of first place in the AFC North.
Chubb finished with 165 yards and three scores against the league’s third-ranked rushing defense. Jarvis Landry had eight catches for 167 yards before leaving with a suspected concussion.
TITANS 24, FALCONS 10
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw three first-half touchdown passes, two to A.J. Brown, and the Tennessee defense had three fourth-down stops.
Tennessee (2-2) used Mariota’s big first half and the strong defense to snap a two-game losing streak. Derrick Henry, who ran for 100 yards, helped the Titans dominate the clock and hold the Falcons to only a field goal in the second half.
CHARGERS 30, DOLPHINS 10
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Philip Rivers threw for 310 yards and two scores to help the Chargers win in Miami for the first time in 38 years.
Rivers completed 24 of 30 attempts with no interceptions and directed a 10½-minute drive in the third quarter that helped Los Angeles take control.
The Dolphins (0-4) held a lead for the first time this season, but it lasted only 3 minutes, 49 seconds. They’ve been outscored 163-26 this season, the NFL’s worst four-game point differential since at least 1940.
SAINTS 12, COWBOYS 10
NEW ORLEANS (AP) —Vonn Bell's forced fumble and two recoveries helped the Saints stifle a Dallas offense that had rolled through its first three games, and Wil Lutz kicked four field goals to lift New Orleans over the Cowboys.
Dallas came in with the NFL's third-ranked running game, averaging 179 yards. Dallas (3-1) finished with 45 yards on the ground.
Dak Prescott gave Dallas one last shot when he found Randall Cobb over the middle for 32 yards to the Dallas 48 and spiked the ball with 2 seconds left. But his desperation heave was rushed by a Saints blitz and safety Marcus Williams came down with an interception and New Orleans' third forced turnover of the game.
