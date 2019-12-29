FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday.
New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Patriots never have made the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round. They will host Tennessee on Saturday night.
The Patriots won their first eight games, then split the next eight, including the rarity of two losses at home.
It is the second straight season the Dolphins have denied the Patriots an unbeaten division record. They scored on a wild series of laterals on the final play in their second meeting last season, in Miami.
After trailing throughout the game, Tom Brady threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to James White to put New England in front 24-20 with 3:53 left. But Fitzpatrick, who finished 28 of 41 for 320 yards and a touchdown, was unflappable, leading Miami on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that included him recovering a fumbled snap, and completing a 24-yard pass to DeVante Parker for Miami (5-11).
CHIEFS 31, CHARGERS 21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and the Chiefs leapfrogged New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.
The Chiefs (12-4) long ago clinched their fourth straight AFC West title, but they needed a win and an unlikely Dolphins victory over the Patriots to get a week off. And just as Williams punched into the end zone in the closing minutes for his second touchdown of the game, the Dolphins were scoring the go-ahead TD with 24 seconds left for their upset in Foxborough.
The Chargers (5-11) made it stressful for Kansas City in the fourth quarter, though, driving for a touchdown that got them within 24-21 with 5:23 to go. But the Chiefs answered with an eight-play, 77-yard scoring drive that allowed them to wrap up their sixth straight win overall and 11th victory in 12 meetings with their longtime division rival.
EAGLES 34, GIANTS 17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad.
Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the Giants to win the NFC East title.
Philadelphia hosts Seattle (11-5) in a wild-card game next Sunday.
Already missing three starting wide receivers for the fourth straight game, the Eagles also began the game without Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and right tackle Lane Johnson.
Then they lost running back Miles Sanders and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks in the first half.
But Wentz guided the Eagles (9-7) to their fourth straight win and second division title in three seasons. Wentz threw for 289 yards, including a 24-yard TD pass to Josh Perkins, who was promoted from the practice squad on Nov. 30.
TITANS 35, TEXANS 14
HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Henry and the Titans ran their way into the playoffs, beating a Houston team that rested several starters, and setting up an intriguing first-round matchup with New England.
Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans beat the Titans two weeks ago to take control of the AFC South and locked up the division last week, allowing Houston (10-6) to sit quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key players.
Tennessee (9-7) got its first win at Houston since Jan. 1, 2012. The Titans are in the postseason for the second time in three seasons and the first under coach Mike Vrabel, who played for New England for eight seasons.
Houston hosts Buffalo next Saturday.
49ERS 26, SEAHAWKS 21
SEATTE (AP) — The 49ers won the NFC West and the No. 1 seed when Jacob Hollister was stopped by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the goal line.
But it took a replay review for San Francisco (13-3) to finally have its first division crown since 2012.
Seattle took possession at its 27 with 2:27 left down by five. Russell Wilson drove the Seahawks to the San Francisco 12 and on fourth-and-10, Wilson hit John Ursua for 11 yards to the 1. Wilson spiked the ball, but Seattle (11-5) was called for delay of game on second down with confusion about whether Marshawn Lynch should enter the game. Backed up to the 6, Wilson was incomplete on two straight passes.
On fourth-and-goal Hollister caught the underneath pass but was knocked down by Greenlaw. Replay confirmed Hollister hit the ground before the ball reached the goal line and San Francisco (13-3) had won.
COWBOYS 47, REDSKINS 16
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes in a win rendered meaningless when the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia’s victory.
The Cowboys (8-8) lost control of their playoff future with a 17-9 loss at the Eagles last week. Last season’s NFC East champions now will wait to see how much longer Jason Garrett will be coach after underachieving in the final year of his contract.
Case Keenum had a TD toss as the Redskins (3-13) secured the No. 2 pick in the draft in what could be their final game under interim coach Bill Callahan. The former Dallas assistant replaced Jay Gruden, fired in October with Washington at 0-5.
PACKERS 23, LIONS 20
DETROIT (AP) — Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Packers to a first-round bye.
The Packers (13-3) fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter. They didn’t lead until Crosby made his second winning kick against Detroit this season.
The Lions (3-12-1) closed with nine straight losses for their longest losing streak in a season since going 0-16 in 2008.
SAINTS 42, PANTHERS 10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Saints took care of business against the reeling Panthers and finished off a 13-3 regular season but still have to host Minnesota next Sunday in a wild-card game.
Drew Brees threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Alvin Kamara ran for two scores and the Saints handed the Panthers their eighth straight loss.
The only thing that went right for the Panthers (5-11) was Christian McCaffrey joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.
RAVENS 28, STEELERS 10
BALTIMORE (AP) — Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake, the Ravens relied on a strong defensive performance to finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak.
Baltimore’s first touchdown followed a fumble by Steelers rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges, who failed to generate any offense in a game that meant far more to Pittsburgh (8-8) than to the Ravens (14-2).
Baltimore already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so coach John Harbaugh placed seven starters on the inactive list — including quarterback Lamar Jackson, injured running back Mark Ingram (calf), guard Marshal Yanda and safety Earl Thomas.
Pittsburgh entered the game needing help to fulfill its quest to become only the seventh team since 1970 to reach the playoffs after an 0-3 start.
BRONCOS 16, RAIDERS 15
DENVER (AP) — Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr’s 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left and the Broncos put an end to Oakland’s run as an NFL city.
The Raiders (7-9) nearly made the Broncos (7-9) pay dearly for Garett Bolles’ latest penalty, a personal foul that pushed Brandon McManus way back for a 57-yard field-goal attempt, which sailed wide left, giving Oakland the ball at its 45-yard line with 1:41 remaining.
Carr hit Renfrow for the touchdown from the 3, the first time the Raiders reached the end zone in five red-zone trips. Coach Jon Gruden went for the 2-point conversion instead of the tie.
The Raiders lost five of their last six games in missing the playoffs for the second straight season under Gruden.
JAGUARS 38, COLTS 20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. The rookie closed out Jacksonville’s disappointing season by strengthening his case to be the team’s starting quarterback next season.
The Colts (7-9) had a chance to finish .500 or better for the seventh time in the past eight years. But they did little on offense in the second half and finished below .500 for the second time in three years.
BEARS 21, VIKINGS 19
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eddy Piñeiro’s fourth field goal of the game for Chicago came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left with the Vikings resting their regulars for the playoffs.
Piñeiro, the latest attempt by the Bears (8-8) to solve their persistent kicking trouble, finished the season with 11 straight made field goals.
David Montgomery had 23 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown to cap a strong rookie season and help the Bears beat the Vikings (10-6) for the fourth consecutive time.
BENGALS 33, BROWNS 23
CINCINNATI (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback — a Joe Burrow banner in the upper deck reminded him what comes next — and the Bengals ended one of their most miserable seasons with a victory.
The Bengals (2-14) matched the worst record in their 52-year history. They’ll pick first in the draft for the first time since 2003, when they also were coming off a 2-14 finish and chose franchise quarterback Carson Palmer.
Cleveland (6-10) was a chic Super Bowl pick with Baker Mayfield coming off a sensational rookie season and Odell Beckham Jr. adding star quality to the offense. Instead, the Browns significantly regressed under first-year coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired later in the day.
FALCONS 28, BUCCANEERS 22, OT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown.
Winston became the first Tampa Bay quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, but another non-playoff year ended on a sour note. The Falcons (7-9) tied the game with a field goal on the last play of regulation and won for the sixth time in eight games when Jones became the seventh opposing player to score on a pick-6 off Winston this season.
JETS 13, BILLS 6
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and New York avoided finishing its fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses in a win over Buffalo’s backups.
The Jets missed the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season, but finished at 7-9 under first-year coach Adam Gase for their best record since going 10-6 in 2015.
The playoff-bound Bills had very little to play for while resting most of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen after the first quarter. Buffalo dropped to 10-6 — still its best finish since going 11-5 in 1999 — and entered the game already locked in as the AFC’s fifth seed.
