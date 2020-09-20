SEATTLE (AP) — Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play and the Seattle Seahawks held off the New England Patriots 35-30 on Sunday night.
Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments, trying to spoil the performance of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched his career high with five touchdown passes.
Newton and the Patriots reached the 1 on a pass to N’Keal Harry with 3 seconds left. On the final play, Newton tried to run power to the left, but was upended by L.J. Collier in the biggest play of his young career. Newton, who had two rushing touchdowns in the game, never got close to the goal line and Seattle’s sideline erupted in celebration.
Newton was excellent in his first road game with the Patriots throwing for 397 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He ran for another 47 yards, but couldn’t get the last three feet to give New England a victory.
Wilson was masterful on the other side, completing 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards. It was his fourth career game with five touchdown passes. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore, Freddie Swain and Chris Carson all took turns celebrating in the end zone. Carson was the last, running under a 18-yard rainbow toss from Wilson against the blitz with 4:32 left to give the Seahawks a 35-23 lead.
But Newton wasn’t done. His second TD run pulled New England to 35-30 with 2:16 left. It was his eighth career game with at least two rushing TDs, setting an NFL record.
New England held the Seahawks to a three-and-out after Seattle threw on third-and-1 and Wilson couldn’t connect with Lockett on a deep shot.
COWBOYS 40, FALCONS 39
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired after Dallas recovered and onside kick, and the Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat Atlanta in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut.
CHIEFS 23, CHARGERS 20, OT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Butker kicked a 58-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in overtime, and the Chiefs survived a superlative first start by rookie Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Butker’s winner was his third field goal of the day and his second from 58 yards, which tied a Chiefs record for distance. He nailed a 30-yarder on the final play of regulation.
49ERS 31, JETS 13
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Raheem Mostert ran for an 80-yard touchdown on San Francisco’s first play from scrimmage and Jimmy Garoppolo threw two TD passes — before both players sat out the second half with injuries.
RAVENS 33, TEXANS 16
HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass, Mark Ingram ran for a TD and the Ravens added a score on defense.
The victory is Baltimore’s 14th straight in the regular season, the longest streak in the NFL since since Carolina won 18 in a row in 2014-15.
PACKERS 42, LIONS 21
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway. Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as the Packers (2-0) won their home opener for an eighth consecutive year. Jones had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown catch to go along with his 75-yarder.
BUCCANEERS 31, PANTHERS 13
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady got his first win with the Buccaneers, throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
BILLS 31, DOLPHINS 28
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla (AP ) — Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs. Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.
TITANS 33, JAGUARS 30
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left. Gostkowski, who hit the left upright on an extra point, also made a 51-yarder at the end of the first half after an ugly performance in the opener.
RAMS 37, EAGLES 19
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee. Goff completed his first 13 passes, including a pair of TDs to Higbee, and the Rams jumped to a 21-3 lead minutes into the second quarter.
STEELERS 26, BRONCOS 21
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and the Steelers fended off a spirited comeback by Denver.
The Steelers (2-0) knocked out Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury. They didn’t secure the win until safety Terrell Edmunds sacked Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go.
COLTS 28, VIKINGS 11
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor, a 21-year-old rookie running back, rushed 26 times for 101 yards and scored a touchdown in his first NFL start. Taylor celebrated his first win inside Lucas Oil Stadium, after losing three Big Ten championship games with Wisconsin in the stadium, in front of about 2,500 fans. He became the first Colts rookie in eight years to top the 100-yard mark, and it helped Philip Rivers win his first game with Indy (1-1).
BEARS 17, GIANTS 13
CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Bears hung on against the banged-up Giants 17-13. The Bears (2-0) grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years.
The Giants (0-2) refused to go quietly even though they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.
