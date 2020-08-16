BULLHEAD CITY — It is no secret that Mohave Community College lacks sanctioned sports teams. The reasons why aren’t necessarily common knowledge.
“I could not speak to the purpose of why MCC has not adopted sports programs in the past,” school president Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said, noting that various colleges in Arizona don’t include programs for athletics.
Explanations are as expansive as the Grand Canyon State itself; when campuses don’t have teams and sports venues, the primary reasons include funding and basic framework.
“Those that do (offer sports) have the on-campus infrastructure such as housing, dining and appropriate practice and playing facilities” for student-athletes, said Klippenstein, a Montana transplant who took MCC’s reins in July 2019. He filled the same leadership role at Miles Community College for five years before moving here. Klippenstein’s career in education includes a stint at Northern Arizona University (where his wife Carrie also worked) in Flagstaff.
Klippenstein is an avid golfer and, for the record, www.mohave.edu indicates that MCC offers “disc golf.” Additional references to sports-related activities on the website are nonexistent.
As has been the case with every school nationwide, the coronavirus has impacted Klippenstein’s institution — in this case, its strategy to implement an eSports program.
“COVID-19 delayed our plans,” he said.
It isn’t as if the president is averse to adding athletics to the MCC mix someday; after all, Klippenstein has collaborated with NCAA and NJCAA programs and said he enjoys the on-campus energy they bring.
“I am always happy to meet with interested community members and would be willing to work with the MCC Board of Governors on proposed ideas as they come forward,” he said.
When evaluating the concept of adding sports to a college, Klippenstein explained, there are factors aside from the aforementioned finances and facilities: a practical location, revenue streams, Title IX and NJCAA compliance issues, and so forth.
With or without sporting events, Mohave Community College faculty have set their sights on the upcoming semester, along with Phase 1 of what Klippenstein refers to as the Pandemic Response Plan — meaning the majority of classes are online or taught remotely, implementing video platforms such as Zoom.
He pointed out the campus does include “required” labs (for health professions, career and technical education). Of course, masks are required at the college, which complies with all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Our goal is to be more open to the public and students, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Mohave County continues to decline,” Klippenstein added. “We are running a tad less enrollments than last fall semester, but we still have many students choosing MCC as their educational partner, which is exciting.”
For more details and updates, go to www.mohave.edu/about/
safety/coronavirusupdates.
