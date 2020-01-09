BULLHEAD CITY — The River Valley High School Dust Devils varsity boys soccer team emerged on the scoreless end of a 12-0 final against the Odyssey Institute from Buckeye on Thursday at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Despite goalkeeper Kyle Buffett’s several diving saves, the hosts couldn’t contain the Minotaurs’ considerable speed and relentless pressure, which propelled them to a 2-0 lead within the opening two minutes.
The non-conference contest dropped River Valley’s season record to 0-7 in a season that coach Kenny Read described as rebuilding.
“We’re a young team with only two seniors,” said Read.
Such inexperience resulted in an 8-0 deficit for the Devils at intermission.
In the first half, team captains John Delgado, Travis Heinrichs and William Moss cobbled together a few scoring chances but failed to convert against the Minotaurs’ stubborn defenders.
Buffett, who was shaken up while making a spectacular grab on a breakaway at the 8-minute mark, never lost his swagger and credited his teammates in the bargain.
“I have confidence in myself, but the defense helped out,” he said.
River Valley assistant coach Gus Hernandez tipped his hat to the victors.
“Odyssey was quicker and more aggressive,” he said. “They have a fast front four, and we didn’t close our angles.”
The Dust Devils won’t have much time to dwell on their latest loss. They return to action today — back at the fieldhouse — to face the Mohave High School Thunderbirds. The boys are slated to start at 4 p.m., while the girls kick off at 6 p.m.
