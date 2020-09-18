SACRAMENTO (AP) — The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet today and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott said a vote by the CEO Group is not expected.
“(Today) is a chance to get everyone caught up on what’s been a very dynamic and rapidly changing series of events over the last 24 to 48 hours,” Scott told The Associated Press on Thursday. “We’ll obviously have to decide soon, but I’m not necessarily expecting a decision (today).”
A day after the Big Ten changed course from its decision to postpone fall sports because of the pandemic and set a late October start for football, the Pac-12 appeared headed toward a similar move.
The Mountain West is trying to do the same and there even is some movement in the Mid-American Conference toward reconsidering a fall season.
“The board has asked for a plan,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said. That conference’s university presidents next meeting is next week.
Early Thursday, it was announced that another game could not be played because of COVID-19 issues with one of the teams. Charlotte at No. 12 North Carolina scheduled for Saturday had to be canceled because the 49ers did not have enough available offensive linemen.
The Pac-12′s medical concerns about playing through the pandemic have been eased by the conference earlier this month securing rapid, daily testing for its schools. This week brought more good news. State and local authorities in California and Oregon signaled they would be willing to ease restrictions that have made it nearly impossible for six Pac-12 teams to prepare for a football season.
There is still work to be done with health officials, but things are moving quickly enough that the Pac-12 is hopeful it could start a season that allows its teams to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The four playoff teams are scheduled to be selected on
Dec. 20.
“We feel we’ve got a responsibility to our
student-athletes and our programs to explore that possibility. So that’s what we’re doing,” Scott said.
The Big Ten’s plan is to start an eight-games-in-eight-weeks regular season the weekend of Oct. 24, with a championship game on Dec. 19.
The San Jose Mercury News reported, citing unidentified sources, that the Pac-12’s athletic directors were targeting Oct. 31 to start football season. Scott declined to confirm the report or go into any details about potential models for a season.
The Pac-12 presidents’ meeting was originally scheduled to address basketball. The NCAA set a Nov. 25 opening date for the season. Scott said for the same reasons there is hope for a fall football season there is optimism the Pac-12 will start basketball season at the same time as the rest of the country.
