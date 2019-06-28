KINGMAN — Aiden Parker pitched 52⁄3 innnings and doubled twice to lead Mohave Valley to its 6-4 victory over Kingman North to earn the Disctrict 9 Little League 9-11 All-Star Tournament championship in Kingman on Wednesday night.
“Aiden Parker threw one of the best games I’ve ever seen from him,” said MVLL manager Dominic Colianno by cell phone. “It’s the best game he has ever thrown in his life — in my opinion.
“He really stuck it to them.”
Parker gave up four runs — three earned — on eight hits while striking out eight and walking none to earn the victory.
The MVLL starting pitcher tossed a very economical 88 pitches, which accounted for his longevity.
MVLL right-handed hurler Tommy Ramby came on to record the game’s final out in the top of the sixth inning to earn the save.
“There was a kid on second base and the first pitch he threw induced a fly ball to center fielder Lukas Velarde who recorded the final put-out,” Colianno said. “It was amazing (for) the fans, the players, the parents, everyone.
“They were ecstatic and proud.”
It was fitting that Ramby recorded the final out because he had amassed eight RBI during MVLL’s semifinal victory on Monday night.
“He had a very good tournament and he closed out the game with one pitch,” Colianno said.
The MVLL manager added: “It was a great game. They came out firing and we came out firing.”
Parker’s bat was as much of a factor as his pitching, as the leadoff hitter doubled and scored to help MVLL take a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
“He was one of the main factors for us,” said Colianno about Parker, who went on to double one more time, while walking once, knocking home two runs and scoring one more.
Jakob Colianno singled home Parker after his first-inning double and the bases were loaded when Tanner Banks singled and Adrian Alvarado walked.
Tommy Ramby then singled home two runs to make it 3-0.
Kingman North tied it at 3-3 in its third inning, but MVLL answered immediately in its half of the inning.
Ramsy, who went 2 for 3 with one walk and one run scored, doubled to lead off the third. Then James Sixberry and Jasic Smogoleski each walked to load the bases before Kaige Geyer singled home one run and Matthew Hamm singled home two more to make it 6-3.
SECOND IN A ROW: Colianno’s All-Stars will be representing District 9 for the second season in a row.
COACHING STAFF EARNS KUDOS: Colianno and assistant coaches Brian Velarde and Justin Parker helped lead last season’s District 9 champs to Tucson.
WHERE, WHEN?: This year’s District 9 champions are set to compete at the state tournament July 15 in Flagstaff.
CORRECTION: In the June 27 issue of the Daily News, MVLL assistant coach Justin Parker’s first name was incorrect.
