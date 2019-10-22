BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center golf team has earned the first postseason berth in school history.
MALC was among eight teams taking part in the Division II regional play-in tournament at Aguila Golf Course in Laveen, Arizona, on Tuesday.
The Patriots earned a spot in the regional by placing 14th in scoring average among Division II teams this season. The top 10 teams, from the 66 schools in Division II, automatically advance to the state tournament Oct. 28-29 at Tucson. The other two team spots were to be decided by Tuesday’s play-in tournament.
MALC players Dakota Gillman and Trevor Price already have secured a spot in the state tournament by placing in the top 18 among Division II players in scoring average.
Gillman ranked second overall while Price ranked 15th among 385 golfers in the division.
MALC tuned up for the regional with a convincing victory Friday over Mohave High School at El Rio Golf Course. MALC players grabbed the top five spots among nine players.
Gillman and Price, both seniors, led the way. Gillman shot a 3-over-par 39 while Price carded a 4-over 40.
Junior Bryant Booze was a shot back at 41, followed by sophomore Josh Neal at 42 and senior Zach Neal at 44.
For Mohave, junior Alex Cotter shot a 54, junior Gabe Vollaire had a 56, freshman Bradley Adams shot a 64 and sophomore Hadyen Williams had a 70.
MALC’s four-player team score was 18-over par, the Patriots’ third-best score of the season.
