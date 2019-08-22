BULLHEAD CITY — Having backup regardless of the endeavor is much better than having none at all.
Having reserves in football is extremely crucial because it keeps the lineup fresh throughout the game, as well as for the entire season.
The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots football team will enter the 2019 campaign with twice as many players as it did a year ago, which is huge considering a lack of numbers led to MALC eliminating the football program entirely in 2017.
“We went to one of the games last year with nine or 10 guys,” MALC head coach Adam Gibson said. “It’s real tough to give kids a break.”
“Now, it’s like I’m running out of equipment. We’re at 24 guys, right now, and we’ve got a couple of guys who are trying to get on the team.
“It’s definitely a good feeling and a problem I want to have, so we’ve got the numbers and we’ve got a good group of guys here that want to be here.”
The Patriots featured more or less than a dozen players during their 2018 1-7 overall, 1-4 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region 8-man football season and will try to improve this year when they begin their 2019 campaign at 7 p.m. on Friday at Solome High School against the Frogs.
“We’ve got a solid group of guys who showed up all summer,” said the third-year MALC head football coach. “We worked hard to be where we’re at, right now, and we can’t complain about the offseason and how we prepared for it.”
MALC sophomore quarterback Kelden Holmes (high ankle sprain) will miss the first two weeks of the season, Gibson said. Freshman Bryce Merrigan will be the signal-caller at least until Holmes returns from his injury.
“We’re going to have to adapt and do what we can until he comes back,” Gibson said.
Senior running back and first-year football player David Huddleston, who lettered in basketball and baseball for the Patriots, also can play quarterback if called upon.
MALC senior offensive lineman Gage Vrooman, 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, who has returned to the Patriots after moving to Keizer, Oregon, where he played football for McNary High School, said newcomers Huddleston and senior running back Frank Vestal joined the Patriots football team because they were encouraged with this season’s numbers.
“We now have more athletic guys coming out than we would have had previously,” he added. “It’s a game-changer for us; we feel more emotionally involved.”
Vrooman is not the only one who is excited to have Huddleston in camp.
“We’re really glad that he came out this year,” said Gibson about Huddleston. “He’s a great athlete at this school — a smart kid, too, college ... is definitely where he wants to go.
“He decided to try football this year, and I think it’s something that he really is going to excel at.”
Gibson is pleased to have Vrooman back this season.
“He came back stronger, bigger,” Gibson said. “He played football up there, too. He’s a great athlete; we’re glad to have him back.”
Patriots junior offensive lineman Jake Jensen, 5-9, 240, has noticed what the difference in depth has meant.
“Not having to be put on the field every play is nice when you’re tired,” Jensen said. “It’s also good for the coaches because they can tell us if we are doing something wrong on the field.”
Jensen went on to describe how difficult it was to endure playing without any backup for an entire season.
“It was tough, especially at the end of the game,” he added. “I love football, but I found around the fourth quarter I was almost more worried about how much time was left before the game was over than the actual game.”
Gibson has noticed Jensen’s improvement during the offseason.
“He spends a lot of time in the weight room,” Gibson said. “He’s getting better at everything.”
Gibson said his Patriots will be in three- or four-man fronts this season.
Freshmen Mark Fancher and Jesse Nava also are expected to play on the MALC offensive line.
“We’ve got some freshmen who are really undersized, but they’ve got a lot of heart — gritty kids,” said the MALC head coach.
Seniors Marko Velikovski, Huddleston and Vestal will be part of the Patriots’ defensive line/linebacking corps, Gibson said.
“We expect good things from him this year, as well,” said Gibson about Vestal.
Nava also will be a part of MALC’s defensive front. “He’s very good on defense,” Gibson said. “He just has that knack to find the ball. He’s small (130 pounds) in stature, so people (think) he’s small, but he’s all of 250 pounds in his head. He throws that body around pretty good, so we’re hoping he can step up a lot.”
Gibson said Vrooman also is expected to play inside linbacker, as well as Bryce Merrigan.
“He’s one of our best tacklers,” said Gibson about Merrigan. “We’ve been coaching him since he was in sixth grade, so he knows what to expect from us and we know what he can do.
“So, we’re glad to have him on the defensive side.”
Junior Damien Burris and sophomore Logan Cota will each be playing cornerback for MALC.
“They both are returners, they both have speed and the knowledge that we expect out of them,” said Gibson about his cornerbacks.
Mann also will be part of the secondary as a cornerback or safety, Gibson said.
Huddleston will be a running back on offense, as well.
Gibson said seniors Cameron Bryson and Grant Mann will be two of his wide receivers.
“I believe all of them stand out in their own ways,” said Vrooman about MALC’s skill players. “Logan, Frank and David are tough individuals physically and mentally.
“They are some of the most athletic players on the team and have good hitting power.”
Jensen also likes MALC’s skill players.
“They’re great,” he said. “They know their jobs on the field and have the speed and the hands.”
Gibson is optimistic about 2019.
When asked about the improved numbers making it easier on the interior linemen this season, Gibson said, “We have bodies now, so a lot of the guys ... we got to prepare these young guys, now.
“The guys, who are coming in to step in off the sideline on a kick return, (need) to fulfill their duties and give these guys a break.”
Gibson said the added depth will help, and he added that the desert “heat” is an advantage because his Patriots are used to it.
