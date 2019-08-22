BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots will open their 8-man football season at 7 tonight at Salome High School against the Frogs.
The Patriots lost 56-12 during their season finale against their fellow Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region foes, the Frogs, at MALC last season.
Salome won the region title last season with a record of 7-2 overall, 5-0 in the 1A West, before falling in the first round of the state playoffs to Hayden High School, while MALC went 1-7 overall, 1-4 in the 1A West.
“We know they have some good returns coming back,” said Patriots head coach Adam Gibson about the Frogs. “They’re a fast, hard-nosed team.
The third-year MALC head coach and his Patriots have a bad taste in their mouth after the 56-12 loss.
“It was the last game we played them on this field and we have a little chip on our shoulder,” said Gibson during Wednesday’s practice at MALC. “We feel like we have a better package we’re going to bring to the field this year and we know it’s going to be a dogfight.
“So, may the best man win.”
The Patriots know how the Frogs operate offensively and defensively.
“They do a good misdirection,” said Gibson about the Frogs’ offensive tendencies. “You really got to keep your eye on the ball.
“They’ve got speed, so we have to contain our ends and keep them inside.”
Salome’s defense blitzed MALC last season.
“Last season we did have some troubles on our front line, so we got to see a lot of blitzing, a lot of attacking up the middle, trying to fluster out quarterback and our line,” Gibson said. “We’ve worked a lot on that.”
