KINGMAN — In Tuesday’s golf match against Lee Williams High School, the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots finished second and Mohave High rounded out the scoring.
The favored Volunteers won again, whereas the Flagstaff Eagles were a no-show, despite being scheduled to participate.
Lee Williams fired a 166, MALC shot 202 and the Thunderbirds carded a 262.
The Patriots finished second for their third consecutive match, thanks to senior Bryant Booze’s 47. Sophomore Austin Brusso earned a 49, while junior Josh Neal added a 50. Junior Daniel Stein and freshman Hunter Fauble each brought home a 56.
For the Thunderbirds, freshman Grant Collins and senior Alex Cotter led the way with 53 and 54 strokes, respectively, while sophomore Bradley Adams shot a 64.
MHS and MALC square off again Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Los Lagos Golf Club in Fort Mohave.
