BULLHEAD CITY — After earning their first victory of the season Sept. 6, the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots will be going after win No. 2.
The Patriots will host the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf Roadrunners at 4 today at Firebird Field in an Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region 8-man football game.
The 1-2 overall, 0-1 in region Patriots defeated the El Capitan (Colorado City, Arizona) Eagles 50-36 at Firebird Field on Sept. 6.
When asked if his Patriots had a little hop in their step in practice this week after winning their first game of the season, said MALC head coach Adam Gibson by text message, “All the guys were very upbeat and looking to continue their wins.”
MALC knows very little about the Roadrunners.
“We really have no film on them — just a few clips,” Gibson said. “So, we have been preparing for anything, keeping the intensity high and focusing on getting better all week.”
