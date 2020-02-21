BULLHEAD CITY — On a typical cloudless afternoon, it was business as usual Wednesday at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s practice field.
Shanda Weiler, reigning Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region Coach of the Year, was surveying her Lady Patriots for the 11th straight season.
After ending last year with an overall mark of 10-5 (7-3 in conference) and a first-round exit from the playoffs, MALC’s varsity girls have crystal-clear 2020 vision.
“We want to be number one and go to state again,” said Weiler, noting the team’s motto is “One pitch, one play, one out and one inning at a time.”
They want — and expect — postseason play because of ample talent up and down the roster, plus on-field leadership from a handful of seniors: Summer Zimmerman, Kiarah Holmes, Payton Questel, Annie Jensen and Jordan Holmes.
Zimmerman is the power-hitting shortstop and back-up catcher, while Questel spearheads the starting rotation.
There is also a trio of juniors — Destiny Beardsley, Madison Burright and Maisy Mulligan — as well as a bumper crop of 14 freshmen and sophomores.
“They know the fundamentals, the aspects of the game,” Weiler said of MALC’s underclassmen.
It should come as no surprise, then, that every Lady Patriot shows up for “voluntary” practice on Saturdays.
Among the team’s younger starters is freshman third baseman Carissa Campos, who was snagging groundballs around the hot corner during Wednesday’s workout.
Weiler, who also captured Charter Athletic Association Coach of the Year honors in 2011 and 2013, has a supporting cast that comprises assistant coach Damian Zimmerman plus managers Audrey Gee and Sierra Zimmerman.
Their toughest foe figures to be the defending conference champion Bagdad Sultans, whom MALC won’t confront until March 24.
The Lady Patriots’ quest for a conference crown is scheduled to begin, weather permitting, on Wednesday at Williams High School. Two days later, Weiler’s squad travels to Cottonwood for Mingus Union High’s Not Just Another Tournament.
