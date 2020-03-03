BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity Patriots edged visiting Anthem Prep on Tuesday, 4-3 in a high school baseball matchup.
Aaron Sessions collected three hits, including the game-winning RBI in the home half of the sixth inning.
MALC starting pitcher Zach Neal tossed four frames for his second win in as many games, while reliever Trevor Price earned the save over the final three innings. Neal allowed only one earned run and amassed eight strikeouts.
The Patriots, who began their season with a 13-4 win at Williams, travel to Seligman to meet Ash Fork on March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.