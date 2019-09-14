BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots did something they had not done in quite some time.
The Patriots’ 62-50 victory against the host Roadrunners at the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf was MALC’s first two-game winning streak in five seasons.
“It’s the first win streak since 2014,” said MALC head coach Adam Gibson by text message. “It’s a big boost. (MALC) still needs a lot of work on both sides (of the ball) and special teams.
“Offensively, we moved the ball, no problem.
“Defensively, we had some breakdowns that cost us and gave up some easy points.
“Their No. 3, (Brian Lynch), was a great running back.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region triumph improved the Patriots’ record to 2-2 overall, 1-1 in region, and the Roadrunners’ loss dropped their record to 2-1 overall, 1-1 in region.
Kelden Holmes tossed six TD passes and ran for two more.
The sophomore quarterback threw three TDs to sophomore Logan Cota, two to senior Grant Mann and another to senior Frank Vestal.
Holmes and senior David Huddleston each rushed for more than 100 yards.
Huddleston added one rushing TD and a 2-point conversion run.
“We did good,” Gibson said. “We had plenty of time to pass and the holes opened up nicely.
“We did have some breakdowns up front, but we just got a blocking sled on Thursday, so I’m hoping to use it a lot.”
The offensive line earned Gibson’s praise.
Junior Jacob Jensen snapped the ball, freshmen Bryce Merrigan and Mark Fancher switched out at guard and senior Cameron Bryson and junior Marko Velikovski held down the outsides, said the second-year MALC head coach about his offensive line.
Bryson recorded one interception, and Velikovski amassed nine tackles and forced one fumble and recovered it.
Gibson complimented the Roadrunners’ effort.
“They played hard,” he added. “They ran the ball well.
“Their running back, (Lynch), was very illusive and quick.
“They never gave up and showed great sportsmanship (and) great hospitality at their facility.”
CORRECTION: In the article “Patriots seek 2nd win a row,” it stated the MALC was going to host the game at 4 Friday afternoon at Firebird Field against the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf Roadrunners. However, the game was played at the Roadrunners’ venue.
Unofficial statistics courtesy of Gibson and team records courtesy of MaxPreps.
