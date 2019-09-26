BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots will play at 7 tonight at Mayer High School against the host Wildcats in an Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A nonregion 8-man football game.
The Wildcats are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the 1A North Region, and the Patriots are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the 1A West.
“Mayer is a young good team,” said Patriots head coach Adam Gibson by text message. “They have great players that can make big plays.
“We just need to play our game and execute on both sides of the ball.”
MALC’s two-game win streak ended when the Anthem Prep Eagles beat the Patriots on Sept. 20.
“We did well at stopping the initial offensive surges,” said Gibson about what his Patriots did well and not so well against Anthem Prep. “We just couldn’t finish the broken plays. We worked all week on fixing the things defensively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.