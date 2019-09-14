BULLHEAD CITY — Cameron Mack gained 222 yards on 16 carries with four touchdown runs to lead the host Jaguars over the Mohave High School T-birds at Peoria High School on Friday night.
“He was exactly what we saw on film,” said T-birds head coach Rudy Olvera by cell phone about Mack. “He ran with power and speed — only a sophomore.
“He’s going to be something special.”
The T-birds trailed 14-0 at halftime until the Jaguars exploded for 28 third-quarter points during the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A nonconference football game.
“We played up to our potential and trusted the game plan,” said Olvera about his T-birds keeping the game close in the first half. “We just ran out of gas in the second half, and that’s on me.
“I need to do a better job of getting us into fourth-quarter stamina.”
Micho Cordero gained 95 yards on 10 carries with one TD run and Elic Ndayizeye added 21 yards on four carries with one TD, as the Jaguars gained 416 yards on the ground.
Marc Hightower led the Mohave offense.
The junior running back gained 59 yards on 22 carries.
Hightower also completed 1-of-2 passes for 44 yards.
“That is part of our offense,” said Olvera about having a running back throwing the football. “We (are) confident with the ball in our guys’ hands — just need to capitalize on those big plays when we get them.”
T-birds junior quarterback Ryan Barela gained 44 yards on seven carries.
“When we ran right, he looked good,” said Olvera about Barela. “We had multiple guys taking the snaps, which kept Peoria on their toes.”
Barela also completed 2-of-4 passes for 12 yards.
Jaguars quarterback Kyle Samford completed 2-of-11 passes 19 yards.
The loss dropped the T-birds’ record to 0-3 overall, 0-0 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region, and the victory improved the Jaguars’ record to 3-0 overall, 0-0 in the West Valley Region.
Statistics, records courtesy of MaxPreps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.