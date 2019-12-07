PEORIA — The Peoria High School Panthers outscored Mohave 47-7 in the first half of Friday nights nonconference game at Peoria on the way to a convincing 85-31 victory.
“They were a very talented squad and played disciplined, in-your-face defense,” said Mohave High School coach Kyle Morse. “We struggled to knock down shots in the first half, but once we got a groove going, we were able to really work on some things.”
Cold shooting by the T-birds was contageous in the first half. Peoria jumped out to a 23-5 lead in the first eight minutes, then outscored Mohave 24-2 in the second quarter for the 40-point cushion at the break.
“I told the guys at halftime that as long as we played with pride and took the game as a lesson, that we couldn’t take the loss too hard,” Morse said. “We played to the last buzzer and took lessons away. I’m proud of the guys’ fight.
“Chris Jacques stepped up big with some good minutes yet again, and Raul Martinez put a huge fight up in the paint to battle with larger opponents. Brian Ising played extremely hard and was fighting for every loose ball and every rebound he could.”
The loss dropped Mohave to 3-3 for the season. Peoria improved to 4-2 overall. Isaac Monroe led the Panthers with 23 points while Andrew Camacho had 13, Kevin Kobara had 12, Deadre Petty scored 11 and Corey Perry 10.
Mohave returns to action Tuesday night at home against Coconino. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.