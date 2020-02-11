BULLHEAD CITY — It wasn’t the result the Mohave High School varsity boys had sought on Senior Night within their House of Thunder.
The athletic, physically imposing Prescott High Badgers dominated early and rarely pumped the brakes Tuesday while tossing a wet blanket on the Thunderbirds’ would-be celebration, 76-48.
Coach Kyle Morse started his handful of seniors — Chris Jaques, Brian Ising, Chris Flores, Tyler Ordaz and Dylan Barela — and was hoping for them to exit on a positive note.
“I want them to have fun,” Morse said prior to tipoff, as the gym’s bleachers were filling up.
If anybody had fun in the early going, it was the Badgers; the Thunderbirds couldn’t get many shots to fall and thus dug a 17-7 hole.
A dubious mix of unforced errors and missed open looks led to a 23-7 deficit, as Prescott took the air out of the building.
That’s when Flores drained a 3-pointer to give the hopeful home crowd something to cheer about.
The Thunderbirds stepped up defensively, leading to a Barela lay-in after a crisp give-and-go, but Mohave trailed 30-18 at intermission.
Although the T-birds showed flickers of hope — Ising and Jaques drilled baskets from long range in the third quarter — they couldn’t keep up with Prescott.
Mohave demonstrated patience and precise ball movement on the offensive end, but never got closer than 43-33. The Badgers clawed their way to a 20-point advantage and seized control before the final quarter.
While Mohave saw its overall record tumble to 4-14, Prescott upped its mark to 8-11 on the season.
