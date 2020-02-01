BULLHEAD CITY — There wasn’t much of a home-court advantage for the Mohave High varsity boys on Friday when their Flagstaff counterparts came knocking.
The road-tested Eagles scored buckets in bushels, rolling to a 31-17 halftime lead and a convincing 71-48 victory.
Coach Kyle Morse’s Thunderbirds, whose overall record is now 4-11, kept it close throughout the first quarter but were doomed by a lengthy drought wherein a basket was hard to scare up.
When sophomore Raul Martinez went down due to an injury, neither he nor the T-birds recovered.
The Eagles’ defense was impenetrable until late in the third, when Brian Ising and Tyler Ordaz found their shooting stroke. After Ising connected again, Marc Hightower drained a 3-pointer that trimmed Mohave’s deficit to 57-42.
Down the stretch, free throws and hurried long-range attempts became the norm.
Flagstaff earned its ninth win to offset six losses.
“Their shots were falling, and they clearly have bought in as a program,” Morse said of the Eagles.
Mohave, which came up short last Tuesday at Coconino, travels to Bradshaw Mountain High on Tuesday.
