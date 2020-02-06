MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Raceway’s 2020 season gets underway Saturday with the racing program slated to begin at 6 p.m.
The pit gates open at 3 in the afternoon, while the grandstand opens to the public at 5 p.m.
The venue is at 2750 Laguna Road.
Ticket prices: Adult $12, Seniors 60 or older $10, Children ages 6-12 $6, and kids 5 and younger get in free.
For more details, call the track at 928-346-3000 or visit www.mohavevalleyraceway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.