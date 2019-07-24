Competitors from the Colorado River BMX Race Track represented Bullhead City very well at the BMX Vegas Nationals at the South Point Hotel & Casino from July 12-14.
Two brothers, as well as local CRBMXers from Bullhead City and Kingman, excelled during the weekend races, which featured about 300 competitors — some trekked from as far away as Australia to be a part of the action.
“The Bullhead City contingent stacked up well against some of the best riders in the world,” said Diego Alonzo Sandoval.
Damian Sandoval, 15-year-old intermediate, placed second on Friday before winning one race on Saturday and another one on Sunday.
Diego Alonzo Sandoval, 17-20 novice, came in first place on Friday, sixth on Saturday and first on Sunday.
First-year CRBMXer Cavanagh Goff, 10-year-old novice, who moved to the Tri-state from Palmer, Alaska, where he was a hockey player, competed in first big BMX race in Vegas, Starr Joseph said. Goff placed fourth on Friday and Saturday before coming in second Sunday.
Crash Shaffer, 8-year-old novice, competed against 12 racers all three days and placed seventh twice
before finishing second during the final day.
Jack Dimick, 9-year-old intermediate, raced against 24 competitors and reached the semifinals two of the three days of competition.
Dimick, who is ranked sixth in the state and 22nd in the district, has been part of the local BMX scene since March.
“He loves the sport and is striving for a No. 1 plate,” Shawnee Dimick said. “He is also hoping to get invited to the Race of Champions in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in November.
“He has made new friends through the league and looks forward to each practice and race.”
AGELESS WONDER: Hall of Famer Turnell Henry, who is a BMX certified coach and personal trainer and track operator at the CRBMX, finished in second place in the 56-60 cruiser class on Saturday and Sunday.
Henry also placed fourth on Saturday and third on Sunday in the 51-over extreme class.
OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES: Thomas Vanhorn, 14-year-old novice, came in sixth twice — once on Friday and once on Saturday.
Xavier Lomeli, 14-year-old novice, came in eighth place Friday and in eighth once again Sunday.
Henry, Diego Sandoval, Joesph and Shawnie Dimick contributed by email.
