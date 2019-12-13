At Laughlin Events Park
All times Nevada; schedule subject to change
Today
6:40 a.m.-7:20 a.m. — Late qualifying registration;
7:20 a.m. — Qualifying practice lap;
7:35 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — Qualifying starts;
11 a.m. — Fun Run Staging, $40 per car;
11:30 a.m. — Fun Run Starts — guided, speed controlled, 25 mph, one lap only, start/finish area;
1:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. — Driver signup/registration in the Coronado Room within the Tropicana Laughlin (adjacent to the Pavilion Theater).
1:45 p.m.-8 p.m. — Tech and Contingency in the rear parking lot of the Tropicana Laughlin with all vehicles on view for inspection. The public is invited to come out and view the cars/trucks/buggies and meet-and-greet with the drivers. There will also be vendors set up during the inspection.
8 p.m. — Drivers’ Meeting in the Edgewater E Center.
Saturday-Sunday
(Race schedule applies for both days)
HEAT ONE
Pre Runners (one lap); 600, 1500, 1300, SXS Sport (four laps); Stock bug (four laps)
6:25 a.m. — Heat One staging
6:50 a.m. — Heat One start
8:16 a.m. — Heat One finish
HEAT TWO
6000, 3000 (five laps); 7s, 9, 5/1600, SXS Turbo, SXS NA (four laps); Stock Full (four laps)
7:58 a.m. — Heat Two staging
8:22 a.m. — Heat Two start
9:52 a.m. — Heat Two finish
HEAT THREE
1600 (five laps); 1800 (four laps)
9:20 a.m. — Heat Three staging
9:58 a.m. — Heat Three start
11:24 a.m. — Heat Three finish
HEAT FOUR
10, 12, 5U (five laps)
11:15 a.m. — Heat Four staging
11:39 a.m. — Heat Four start
1:09 p.m. — Heat Four finish
HEAT FIVE
1, UT, 6100 (five laps); 450Pro, 7200 (five laps)
12:55 p.m. — Heat Five staging
1:21 p.m. — Heat Five start
2:52 p.m. — Heat Five finish
HEAT SIX
1450, 2000, 4400 (four laps); HM, 8 (four laps)
2:35 p.m. — Heat Six staging
2:58 p.m. — Heat Six start
4:27 p.m. — Heat Six finish
Sunday
7 p.m. — Awards ceremony at Harrah’s Laughlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.