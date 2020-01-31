MOHAVE VALLEY — After the River Valley High varsity boys prevailed on Thursday evening, the Lady Dust Devils followed suit and earned their own victory against Chino Valley on Senior Night.
Senior Bruke Zozaya, whose baskets didn’t come as often as they typically do, took care of business with crucial free throws late as RVH held on, 37-34.
Coach Gary Morrow’s squad raised its season record to 3-11, while the visiting Lady Cougars dropped to 5-9.
It was all tied up 14-14 at intermission.
Out of the gate, the contest had a pedestrian feel culminating in only one bucket after three minutes.
Veronica Gonzalez jump-started River Valley’s offense with a three-pointer, before Aaliyah Burshia ensued with consecutive scores for a 7-4 lead.
The visitors, despite a size advantage inside the paint, had trouble getting seemingly easy layups and putbacks to go down.
For awhile, the situation looked dire for Chino Valley, as Lexus Anderson began cranking it up — first with a fancy layup, then from long range for a 13-7 lead.
Just before halftime, the Cougars began tossing their weight around and chipping away at the deficit.
The Lady Devils are slated to host Northwest Christian this afternoon.
