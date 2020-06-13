MOHAVE VALLEY — With a mindset of “safety first,” River Valley High student-athletes inside the school’s gymnasium are warming up like the outdoor temperatures.
For many Dust Devils, their preparation for the next sports season includes lifting weights within the scope of instructor Jonathan Clark’s wolfish attention.
The muscular mentor, head coach of the varsity football and track and field teams, is taking what he called a slow-to-go “light” approach for players working out.
“We’re trying to build bodies up, but I don’t want to risk injuries,” said Clark. Until recently, he also led the RVHS boys basketball squad and will remain an assistant to new coach Shawn Holley.
In step with health precautions due to concerns about COVID-19 — which may linger into the new school year — the school’s workout sessions are limited to 45 minutes apiece and include sanitizing, wiping down weight bars and other equipment, while the athletes strive to remain at least 6 feet apart.
Last Wednesday, student-athletes flexing their muscles included Karina Pulu, Gavin Hogencamp, Fiona Wheatcroft, Aandre Castenada, Ryan Matteson, Rusti Glenn and Gage Solano.
From Clark’s standpoint, along with that of Tim Montgomery (quarterbacks coach) and Anthony Marietta (football junior varsity head coach), the morning workouts boil down to easy does it.
“I hang my hat on nobody throwing up,” Clark said.
Colorado River Union High School District is spreading the word about preventing the spread of germs: It has established a quartet of phases to protect students and coaches from the coronavirus this month; Phase II is underway through Tuesday and requires (in part) that those involved must have their temperatures checked before every practice and shouldn’t share water. In addition, “group activities” call for no more than 20 participants together.
The Dust Devils football team steps on the gridiron Monday. Practice locations will be “staggered,” according to Clark, and assistant coaches will be split up.
Their regular-season schedule is slated to kick off Aug. 21 when Yuma Catholic visits the Dust Devils.
