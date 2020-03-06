BULLHEAD CITY — On a postcard-perfect Thursday at Ken Fovargue Park, River Valley High School’s varsity team dropped a 7-1 decision to Millikan of Long Beach, California, during first-day action of the Dave Kops Tournament of Champions.
The travel-weary Lady Rams were designated as the “home” team and performed as if feeling right at home. Millikan senior pitcher Olivia Ramirez kept the Lady Dust Devils off-balance with seven strikeouts.
What proved to be senior-less River Valley’s only score came in the first inning, when junior Veronica Gonzales smashed a home run to left field.
The Rams quickly answered against Dust Devils pitcher Chloe Spitzer, jumping ahead 2-1 courtesy of a bases-loaded single and subsequent passed ball.
After River Valley failed to score in the top of the second, Millikan struck again thanks to a sacrifice bunt and two-base throwing error. The score remained 3-1 as Spitzer coaxed a flyout.
Offense was invisible in the third frame: After allowing a lead-off walk, Ramirez fanned the next trio of Dust Devils. Minutes later, Spitzer responded by setting the Rams down like fine china.
“Chloe did a good job of hitting her spots,” said River Valley coach Kathleen Watson. “We are a young team and made errors.”
Indeed, miscues would haunt Spitzer and company in the fourth frame, when Millikan generated another run — for a 4-1 lead — by way of an error, a batter getting plunked on the right knee and a base knock.
Just when Spitzer had appeared to settle down, the Rams launched a three-run blast over the center-field fence to cap the scoring.
The Dust Devils’ regular-season record is 1-0, thanks to a 10-7 victory at Kingman Academy on Feb. 26, when Spitzer spearheaded their offensive attack with five hits.
Next up for River Valley in the TOC is a 9:30 a.m. start today at Rotary Park against Palo Verde.
“We need to bounce back and play tough,” said Watson.
Perry 2, Mohave 0
The Mohave High School varsity Lady Thunderbirds, host of the Dave Kops Tournament of Champions, took to the field in their own backyard Thursday afternoon.
They came up just short against 5A powerhouse Perry, 2-0, as Mohave senior captain Sammie Welt amassed a half-dozen strikeouts in the losing cause. She allowed only three singles and one earned run.
“Sammie did a phenomenal job,” said coach Shannon Patterson.
The visiting Pumas — hailing from Gilbert, Arizona — lifted their tourney mark to 2-0 after beating Gallup, New Mexico, earlier Thursday.
The Lady T-birds, who stranded their five base runners, are slated to play again at 9:30 a.m. today against El Toro at Rotary Park. Mohave also is scheduled to play Torrance at 1:30 p.m., also at Rotary Park.
In other games
The tournament field includes five teams ranked in the MaxPreps.com national Top 25 poll.
No. 7 O’Connor, of Phoenix, the top-rated Arizona team in the national rankings, won twice, beating Fountain Valley 6-3 and Kennedy 12-4.
Bradshaw Mountain, of Prescott Valley, No. 23 nationally, opened with an easy 14-0 win over El Modena but lost 6-3 to Yucaipa later Thursday.
Defending tournament champion Norco, California, opened with a 10-0 victory over Cibola. Norco is ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps poll and has won four of the last 10 Dave Kops Tournament of Champions titles.
Ironwood Ridge, of Tucson, had the most impressive day of any team on Thursday. The Nighthawks went 3-0, outscoring their opposition 35-4 in the process. They had wins of 17-3 over Coronado, 11-1 over Aztec and 7-0 over Lakewood.
While there were a number of outstanding pitching performances Thursday — there were seven shutouts reported — El Toro and Cienega played at the opposite end of the softball spectrum with El Toro collecting an 18-15 victory in the highest scoring game of the day.
The tournament is being played on 11 area diamonds — three at Mohave High School, two at nearby Ken Fovargue Park and six at Rotary Park. Action resumes this morning and continues all day, then picks up again on Saturday with the championship game scheduled for 8 p.m. at Mohave High School’s softball complex.
