MOHAVE VALLEY — Billy Fregozo had his work cut out for him against the favored Southwest Eagles (El Centro, California) on Saturday at River Valley High School.
The Dust Devils varsity baseball coach used the opportunity to start five freshmen, including pitcher Thomas Farnham, on the Route 66 tournament’s final day.
The hosts dug a 9-1 hole before a late rally boosted them to within 9-6 with the bases loaded before time expired. Tourney games were limited to 1 hour, 45 minutes or five innings.
In an eventful first frame, River Valley used nifty defense to keep Southwest scoreless by nailing its baserunner in a pickle. The Dust Devils took the early lead, as Gage Solano scorched a double to chase home Gavin Hogencamp, who had been hit by a pitch.
That deficit appeared to serve as the Eagles’ wake-up call, as they stormed back in the second inning via a grand slam. An inning later, Southwest belted a two-run homer for a 6-1 lead.
Fregozo summoned Trevor Deatley to relieve Farnham, but the visitors pushed their advantage to 9-1.
With time ticking away in the bottom of the fourth, the Dust Devils’ batters went to work.
Aiden Gunn triggered the rally with a double that brought home Seth Rettig and Deatley. After a couple walks, an error and a Hayden Goveia RBI, Southwest’s lead was reduced to 9-6. That’s when the Eagles stalled while changing pitchers, whereupon the umpire pulled the plug.
Minutes later, the Dust Devils had to regroup and square off with Williams. The result was a 10-0 defeat, as River Valley ended up winless in the tournament.
