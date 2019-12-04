LAUGHLIN — RunLaughlin returns Saturday with three races providing opportunities galore for distance runners of all abilities.
RunLaughlin actually is three races: a half-marathon of about 13 miles, a Conquer the Dam 12K and a 5K.
Information on the races, courses, rules and registration can be found out www.laughlinrun.com.
The half-marathon will start at 7 a.m. at the parking lot at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School, weaving through school grounds — including a lap on the LHS track at Cougar Stadium — before climbing up Highway 163 to Needles Highway, then a downhill portion before heading toward Davis Dam via Davis Dam Road, crossing into Arizona (where it will be an hour later) before returning to Nevada and the Pacific Time Zone and the Heritage Greenway Trail to a finish on Casino Drive.
The 12K, which begins at 7:50 a.m., starts at the In-N-Out restaurant on Casino Drive, crosses Highway 163 on the pedestrian bridge, then runs along the Colorado River to Davis Dam, crossing into Arizona briefly before returning back to Nevada, Laughlin and Casino Drive for the finish line.
The 5K begins at 8 a.m. on Casino Drive, near the In-N-Out restaurant. Runners will traverse Casino Drive to the entrance of the Colorado River Heritage Trail, crossing Highway 163 on the pedestrian bridge, and continuing toward Davis Dam for a turnaround and a return to the finish on Casino Drive.
