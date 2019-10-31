LAKE HAVASU CITY — Lake Havasu High School runners took the top three spots in the boys division of the Colorado River Regional cross country meet at Lake Havasu City on Wednesday.
Lake Havasu runners also finished 1-2 in the girls race on their home course.
In the boys division, Joshua Hansen won the individual title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 30 seconds. Teammate Joshua Lumpkin was second in 17:57 while Brody Port was third in 18:11.
Lee Williams runners Cade Cantrell and Elijah Davis were fourth and fifth, with times of 18:12 and 18:19, before two more Havasu runners, Zachary Hansen in 18:31 and Evan Kuch in 18:36, gave the Knights five runnings among the top seven finishers.
Havasu had seven of the top 11 with Angel Castaneda 10th in 19:01 and Alexander Gallegos 11th in 19:18
River Valley sophomore Ulyssis Short placed 12th in 19:25, one spot ahead of Mohave High School senior Jaime Lozoya, who was clocked in 19:29.
Mohave junior Andy Debord was 22nd in 20:27 with teammates Andrew Graham 23rd in 20:43, Mauricio Zamudio 26th in 21:36, Steven Faria 27th in 21:37, Ahmad Khatib 32nd in 24:12 and Hayden Allen 36th in 26:12.
In the girls race, Isabella Sloma and Alyssa Musselman were the 1-2 finishers for Havasu. Sloma was clocked in 21:10, 53 seconds ahead of Musselman’s 22:03.
Alexis Hecker of Lee Williams was third in 22:33, Rachel Strong of Lee Williams was fourth in 22:53 and Thelma Febakke of Havasu was fifth in 22:57.
Joshua Hansen also won the individual title at recent Ray Gomez Invitational with a time of 16:37. Davis, of Lee Williams, was second in 17:07 with Lumpkin and Port, both of Havasu, third in 17:15 and fourth in 17:32 respectively.
Lozoya led the Mohave contingent with a time of 18:10, good for 11th place. Graham was 16th in 19:06 and Debord was 17th in 19:12.
Also competing for the Thunderbirds were Zamudio, 21st in 19:27; Faria, 31st in 20:32; Allen, 38th in 23:05; Brandon Ramay, 39th in 23:07; Khatib, 46th in 24:28; and Aaron Federico, 48th in 24:37.
For River Valley, Brycen Lister was 18th in 19:12 and Short was 25th in 19:53.
Sloma and Musselman finished 1-2 for Lake Havasu City with times of 20:47 and 21:30 respectively.
Freshman Kaiana Bayliss of Mohave placed 11th in 26:13.
