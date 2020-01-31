MOHAVE VALLEY — It was Senior Night at River Valley High School for the boys and girls basketball teams, along with their cheerleaders.
So it was fitting that Dust Devils senior Sam Evans came up big with 12 points in River Valley’s 51-46 nail-biter over Chino Valley in a conference showdown Thursday.
Trevor Walker also amassed a dozen, while Ulyssis Short came up tall with clutch plays down the stretch. The victory was the Devils’ seventh in eight games and boosted their overall record to 8-6; the visiting Cougars slipped to 10-4.
Senior Trevell Walker, coming off a whopping 39-point performance in the Devils’ win at Kingman, was held in check but provided rebounding and key assists.
“The Cougars were trying to contain Trevell most of the game,” said River Valley coach Jonathan Clark. “Sam, Oscar (Diaz) and Ulyssis had quality minutes.”
Clark said the Devils’ defensive strategy was nothing out of the ordinary, but “It was definitely working tonight.”
That was obvious for much of the first half. After the home team fell behind 9-6, Nate Vargas nailed a 3-pointer and RVHS led 13-11 as the first frame ended.
Midway through the second quarter, the Devils’ advocate was their defense. The Cougars’ paucity of points lingered, as did their deficit to the tune of 25-14.
Chino Valley’s mini-rally closed the chasm to 29-23 at halftime.
Momentum shifted, as it often does during the course of most games, and the Cougars were soon threatening to take the lead.
As the fourth quarter unfolded, foul trouble opened the door for Chino Valley, but another Evans layup restored order at 42-38.
Ultimately, Short’s basket from way outside iced the win, as River Valley survived a battle of the boards.
“I was comfortable out there,” Short said afterward.
“I’m super-proud of our seniors,” said Clark. “They are why I’m here coaching. They make me look good.”
Next up: This afternoon, the Dust Devils host Northwest Christian of Phoenix.
