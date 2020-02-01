MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley boys wrestling team placed second overall Saturday in a wrestling tournament it hosted at River Valley High School.
Lee Williams earned the victory. Other participating teams included Mohave High, Lake Havasu, Parker and Kingman.
The Devils’ results included: Darwin Cruz 5-0, Mike Dulin 4-0, Curtis Olin 4-1, Ryan Matteson 4-1 and Eli Davis 4-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.