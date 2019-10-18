MOHAVE VALLEY — Something will be missing tonight when the River Valley High School Dust Devils celebrate their football homecoming at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
There won’t be a football game.
Kingman Academy, the scheduled opponent for tonight’s game in Bullhead City, suspended its season, canceling its final three games over safety concerns.
“It’s really unfortunate,” said River Valley coach Jonathan Clark. “I’ve never experienced anything like this before, so I wasn’t really sure how to handle it. It’s not anything we did wrong, just bad circumstances.”
The circumstances: Kingman Academy had fewer than 13 healthy players — and only four linemen — according to coach John Morgando.
“Our numbers dipped too low in recent weeks to continue,” Morgando said earlier this week. “It is really disappointing to everyone involved and especially our three seniors.”
The Tigers had been hit by an assortment of injuries and illnesses that forced the team to forfeit last week’s game against Wickenburg. School officials decided it was a safety issue with so few players — and so few at specific positions — that might mean risking the health of those few who were able to play.
Clark said that after getting through the initial disappointment of not having a game — even though it is homeocoming — the team tried to put the extra time to good use.
“We’ve had some time off,” he said. “We hit the weight room hard and a lot of sprint work at practice, but mainly just getting back to the basics and doing our everyday drills we installed in the spring. Try to hone in on our fundamentals.”
Clark said the unexpected week off may have been “a blessing in disguise.”
“We are so banged up... We would be playing this week missing about five starters due to various ailments.”
While there won’t be a game, there still will be a homecoming at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. The coronation of royalty will be at 7:40 p.m. followed by a homecoming dance at the 8 p.m.
Kingman Academy also canceled games against Northwest Christian and Kingman.
Mohave at Prescott
The Mohave High School Thunderbirds will visit Prescott tonight for a 4A Grand Canyon football game.
The T-Birds are 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the section while Prescott is 4-3 and 2-1.
Prescott edged Bradshaw Mountain 22-19 last week while Mohave fell 62-13 to Coconino. Coconino leads the Grand Canyon with a 4-0 section record and a 7-0 overall mark.
The game matches the ground-oriented T-birds against the balanced Badger attack.
Mohave has run for 1,777 yards on the season — junior Ryan Porter has a team-leading 734 — while passing for only 261 yards. Porter has four 100-yard games to his credit, including 138 in last week’s loss to Coconino. Porter has run for nine TDs and has one of the team’s three TD receptions.
Prescott senior quarterback Dellinger Boyd has thrown for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns and also has run for 393 yards and four scores. The Badgers’ leading ground-gainer is senior Sylas Espitia, who has gained 426 yards with seven TDs.
It will be the T-birds final road game of the regular season. Mohave concludes the campaign with home games against Bradshaw Mountain on Oct. 25 and Lee Williams on Nov. 1.
MALC at San Pasqual Valey
The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots venture into California, traveling to Winterhaven to face San Pasqual Valley in an 8-man game tonight.
The Patriots are 2-6 overall, 1-3 in 1A West 8-man play, while San Pasqual Valley is 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the section.
Both teams have taken their share of lumps this year. MALC has been outscored 424-168 for the season while the Warriors have been outscored 243-68.
Fifty of the Warriors’ points came in one game — an 82-50 loss to Phoenix Day School for the Deaf.
MALC has high-scoring wins of 62-50 over Phoenix Day School for the Deaf and 50-36 over El Capitan to its credit.
