TheAssociatedPress
Boston ace Chris Sale will start this season in the same place he ended 2019: on the injured list.
The left-hander will be placed on the IL after reporting to spring training with pneumonia.
“With the sickness, it cost him two weeks’ time and that two weeks is what we’d like to give him to make sure that he’s right,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday. “He’s worked hard on getting his arm right and we didn’t think four starts in spring training was fair to him.”
Sale did not pitch after Aug. 13 last season due to elbow inflammation. The left-hander agreed with the decision, even though he’s not happy about it.
“It was a gut punch,” he said. “When we were in that meeting, I said, ‘The only thing this hurts is my ego, and that doesn’t matter.’ ”
Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck had surgery this week for an abnormal heart flutter and is out indefinitely.
The team said an irregular heartbeat was discovered during the 28-year-old left-hander’s spring training physical. Subsequent tests showed an intermittent atrial flutter.
Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Monday and returned to Arizona two days later. The Cubs said Wieck will rest and rehab for the next week, then be re-evaluated. Wieck had a 5.71 ERA over 44 appearances for San Diego and Chicago last season.
ORIOLES 13, PIRATES 0
Chris Davis hit his second home run and is 4 for 5 with three walks. He is trying to rebound after hitting .192 with 92 homers, 230 RBIs, a .679 OPS and 745 strikeouts in the first four seasons of his $161 million, seven-year contract. Ryan Mountcastle, a 23-year-old prospect, went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Pittsburgh’s Kevin Newman, picked No. 19 overall in 2015, went 0 for 3 and is 1 for 9.
PHILLIES 12, RED SOX 5
Scott Kingery had three RBIs, including a two-run homer, and Alec Bohm added two RBIs. The 23-year-old Bohm, picked No. 3 overall in 2018, is 5 for 10. Jonathan Arauz, a 21-year-old shortstop, hit a three-run homer for Boston and 20-year-old prospect Bryan Mata allowed two hits and walked one with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Jeter Downs, acquired in the deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, went 0 for 1 and is hitless with three strikeouts in seven at-bats.
BRAVES 3, CARDS 1
Dansby Swanson’s RBI double gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. Freddie Freeman said Thursday that he hope to return to the lineup next week. The four-time All-Star, who batted .295 and set career highs with 38 home runs and 121 RBIs last season, has been out of action since his surgically repaired right elbow swelled on Monday. Top-prospect Dylan Carlson went 1 for 1 with two walks and is batting .455.
TWINS 3, BLUE JAYS 3
Jake Cave went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run and starter Randy Dobnak and five relievers combined to allow one hit in the first eight innings, Reece McGuire’s solo homer in the first. Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. both went 0 for 3, Bichette is 1 for 14 and Gurriel is 0 for 11. Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed three hits and one run over two innings.
YANKEES 7, RAYS 1
Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade hit back-to-back home runs in a three-run first inning. Daniel Robertson was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for Tampa Bay.
RAYS 6, TIGERS 3
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo and Willy Adames each had two RBIs and Adames’ opposite-field, two-run homer gave Tampa Bay a 4-0 lead in the second. Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann allowed four runs on five hits and struck out three over 22⁄3 innings. Eric Haase homered.
RANGERS 13, CUBS 1
Rougned Odor hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Ciuffo and Andy Ibanez also homered for Texas. Chicago’s Kyle Schwarber went 0 for 3 and has five strikeouts in nine at-bats.
A’s 5, ROCKIES 2
A.J. Puk allowed two hits with one strikeout in two scoreless innings for Oakland. Nolan Arenado hit a home run for Colorado. Kyle Freeland allowed one hit — a solo homer by Chad Pinder — over two innings.
DODGERS 6, INDIANS 5
Kiké Hernandez’s second home run opened the scoring in the first inning for a 3-0 lead. Tony Gonsolin struck out three in two shutout innings. Domingo Santana hit a two-run triple, and Bobby Bradley had a two-run homer off the batter’s eye.
PADRES 1, ANGELS 0
Adrian Morejon made his first start — on his 21st birthday — and struck out two over 11⁄3 innings as nine San Diego pitchers combined for a four-hitter. Taylor Trammell went 2 for 3 with a RBI single.
Matt Andriese allowed two hits and a walk with three strikeouts over two innings for Los Angeles.
GIANTS 5, MARINERS 4
Mike Yastrzemski was one of five Giants with an RBI, and Tyler Beede struck out two over two scoreless innings. J.P. Crawford had two RBIs for Seattle.
