BULLHEAD CITY — It was the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s 18th birthday on Wednesday — the school opened on Sept. 11, 2001, the same day as the World Trade Center attack.
During the school’s 18th anniversary, the Patriots played a volleyball match and lost 18-25, 24-26, 21-25 to the Salome High School Lady Frogs during an Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region contest at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
Patriots head coach Carol Martin said the Frogs were very consistent.
“We didn’t move our feet well enough and adjust to all of the free balls that they sent to us,” Martin said.
MALC junior setter Maisy Mulligan earned recognition from her head coach.
“She did a good job leading her team and knowing where she is supposed to be,” Martin said.
Patriots junior Yolobet Keltner “is one of our leaders on the court,” said Martin when asked about Keltner’s active role for the Patriots against the Frogs. “She’s very vocal, she’s very active, she’s very aggressive, she wants to win, she tries to keep her teammates positive, as well.
“She’s a good hitter, she’s a smart hitter and she finds the holes on the court.”
Alix Ortiz is a big, strong middle hitter, said Martin when asked about Ortiz’s style of play after a very active game against the Frogs. “She is one of our stronger servers; she looks for the holes on the other court.
“We’ve just got to work on her consistency on her serving; she’s going to be a big player for us — both back row and front row.”
The Patriots trailed most of the time during all three sets. When they did scratch their way back into some of those sets, their serve failed them.
“We worked so hard to get the ball back on our court, then we go serve the ball out of bounds,” Martin said. “We’re struggling with our serve right now for some reason.
“We have some aggressive servers and tough servers, but for some reason we’re just not getting that consistency like we need.”
The Patriots trailed 18-22 in the third and final game when junior Manuella Pontvianne Modeira served three aces in a row to cut their deficit to 21-22, but that was as close as MALC would get.
Martin said Modera is playing well.
“She has a very aggressive and very good serve if we could keep it in bounds,” said the first-year MALC volleyball coach.
The loss dropped MALC’s record to 0-4 overall, 0-1 in region, according to aiaonline.org.
Salome is 1-3, 1-1.
