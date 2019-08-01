MOHAVE VALLEY — The Dust Devils completed their third day of summer practice at River Valley High School on Wednesday, as their season opener at 7 p.m. at River Valley on Aug. 23 against the Needles High School Mustangs quickly approaches.
“Now, we get back to what really counts, what really matters and that’s the running game,” Dust Devils head coach Jonathan Clark said. “At this point, when you walked in you saw we’re working on a run period, right now.
“Our focus is going to be on the run game moving forward because that’s what makes our money at the end of the day.
“That’s how you win and lose ballgames. You’ve got to control the line of scrimmage.”
Clark’s Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A West Region Dust Devils finished their 2018 season with a 4-6 record overall and 4-2 in region.
The second-year River Valley head coach said his Dust Devils competed in 7-on-7 scrimmages during the spring and early summer.
“It allowed us to get in the position where we can compete, get after it and the boys get that fire up under them,” Clark said.
The Dust Devils competed against AIA 5A and 6A high schools, including Campo Verde and Bourgade Catholic in June.
The Dust Devils conducted a camp — among themselves — at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse for seven days in the middle of July, which Clark described as “absolutely phenomenal.”
“We didn’t have any teams,” he added. “We did it on our own.”
The Dust Devils will practice Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday at River Valley, and they will practice on Thursday nights at the Fieldhouse for the next three weeks.
