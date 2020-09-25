BULLHEAD CITY — Jonathan Clark thinks his team is special when it comes to special teams. He also feels the need for speed.
The head coach of River Valley High School’s varsity football squad asserted that his priority will be field goals, punting, plus coverage and blocking on those plays.
“We have a great special teams coach (Damon Martin) and some dynamic talent in that facet of our game,” said Clark, whose Dust Devils practiced Wednesday evening at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
The coach said that many teams overlook special teams or take it for granted.
“We try to make sure that it gets equal time during our week. Special teams won a few games for us last year. It can be a difference maker, especially early in the season,” he added, noting that junior captain Zach Hammett will be a significant component.
As for his dozens of players on the roster, Clark wants to ensure they are fundamentally sound and recognize their assignments on both sides of the ball.
“If we can play without over-thinking, we will be faster on the field. Speed kills,” he said.
Who will be the team’s signal-caller behind center? At this point, not even the shadow knows. Senior captain Amaro Contrares and junior Rivelino “Junior” Pachecho continue to battle at quarterback.
Said Clark: “The film from our scrimmage (tonight) will be key in making the final decision about our starting QB.”
RVHS has been firing on all cylinders, enduring neither key injuries nor COVID-19 cases. That’s encouraging news, since the Dust Devils’ first opponent is Valley Christian, a formidable foe that comes calling Friday, Oct. 2.
“They are a solid team that’s returning their QB, two running backs and their top receiver,” Clark said of the Warriors, who will visit from Chandler, Arizona. “They have size, but I feel that we can match up with that.”
