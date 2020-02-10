MOHAVE VALLEY — Mohave Valley Raceway opened its 2020 season Saturday night with a full racing program featuring mini stocks, mini sports, modifieds, street stocks and super stocks.
Anthony Norton was the first big winner of the night, claiming the main race in mini stocks. Adam Hommerding was the runner-up with Daniel Leslie third, Joe Rogers Jr. fourth and Ron Banks fifth. Norton, Leslie and Hommerding went 1-2-3 in the first heat while Rogers, Banks and Chris Larson went 1-2-3 in the second heat.
In the mini sports, Steve Freeman steered his No. 1 car to the main title. Chad Walton was second, Larry Leslie third, Corey Freeman fourth and Korey Cox fifth. Steve and Corey Freemen went 1-2 in Heat 1 with Neil Smyth third. In the second heat, Shane Vasquez was the winner with Leslie second and Walton third.
Bill McIntosh prevailed in a field of 14 cars to win the modified main. Jeff Sheppard was second, Ronnie Meyer Jr. third, Patrick McIntosh fourth and Carson Russell fifth. Danne Perry III won the first heat with Rick Durica second and Conner Woodward third. Sheppard took the second heat with Bill McIntosh second and Russell third. Patrick McIntosh, Meyer and Donald Houghton took the top three spots in Heat 3.
Shannen Blowers took the top spot in the street stock final. Kevin Cox was second, Dee Ray Bruce third, Ron Moffatt fourth and Rus Sith fifth. Cox won the qualifying heat with Blowers second and Bruce third.
In super stocks, Lorne Hommerding and Jim Morris went 1-2 in both the single heat and the main final. Al Hilius was third in the main with Darius Mann fourth and RIchard Sugden fifth. In the heat, Mann was third and Sugden fourth.
The next racing program on the one-third-mile dirt track will be Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. The 2019 champions awards will be presented at the March 7 program, which begins at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.